HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead, and a second is in critical condition after a crash Friday evening in Harrison Township.

Crews were dispatched to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Wheeler Avenue around 8:15 p.m.

The initial investigation revealed a blue Chrysler 300 was traveling southbound on Salem Avenue, and it collided with a silver Toyota Prius. The Toyota was on Wheeler Avenue and was attempting to make a left turn onto Salem Avenue.

The driver of the Prius was pronounced dead at the scene. The front seat passenger of the Prius was removed to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

All the occupants of the blue Chrysler fled from the scene of the crash.

This matter remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.