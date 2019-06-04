1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at Dayton intersection Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police investigate a deadly shooting at the intersection of W. Hillcrest Ave. and Salem Ave. in Dayton on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (Photo: Darren King) [ + - ] Video

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -- A man died and a woman was critically injured in a shooting on a Dayton street.

Police and medics responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of W. Hillcrest Avenue and Salem Avenue just after midnight Tuesday.

When authorities arrived, they found two people shot inside a vehicle at the intersection.

Police say the car was sitting at a red light when someone opened fire.

A man inside the car, identified as 31-year-old Michael A. Hall, died at the scene. A woman suffered critical injuries. She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Authorities say two suspects inside another vehicle left the scene, but crashed nearby at the intersection of Philadelphia Drive and Salem Avenue.

The suspects ran away. One suspect is described as a man wearing a white t-shirt, while the other suspect is described as a man wearing a red hoodie.

Family members of Hall tell 2 NEWS he was a local rapper.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Dayton Police or Crimestoppers at 222-STOP.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.