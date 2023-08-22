DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Children’s was sent into a mass casualty protocol Tuesday morning after nearly two dozen children were hurt in a fatal Clark County school bus crash.

2 NEWS spoke with Sarah Hackenbracht, the president for the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association about what it takes to treat a mass casualty event such as this.

“What we look at for this particular mass causality event is the determination and the validation of the types of injuries that these individuals would be presenting with,” Hackenbracht said. “Then they can be classified so that the hospitals are ready to treat the level of injury severity.”

In total, 22 children were treated at Dayton Children’s after the crash. Nearly a dozen were transported by EMS, and others were brought in by their parents.

One child remains in serious condition, according to officials.