DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A person was brought to the hospital after he was struck by a car while on a pedalcycle in Dayton on Monday.

Just after 6 p.m. on Monday, April 3, police say a car was driving west on East Third Street in Dayton at a high rate of speed. The car then collided with a person on a pedalcycle near the intersection with Harshman Road.

The driver of the car refused to stop after the collision and the vehicle was later discovered to have been stolen. According to the Dayton Police Department, the driver was later arrested.

The police report states the man struck was brought to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries. His condition has not been released at this time.