MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was arrested after a shooting at a motel in Butler Township Thursday.

Crews were sent to the Motel 6 in the 7000 block of Miller Lane at 5:42 a.m. on a report of a shots fired in a motel room, according to the Butler Township Police Department.

Police said according to witnesses, there were multiple people in the room at the time of the incident who all knew each other. There may have been a dispute over property and as a result, one person fired a gun through the motel room window from inside the room.

No one was hit or injured during the incident and property believed to have been taken and belonging to the victim was recovered. A handgun was also recovered believed to be related to the incident.

Police found a suspect in the area on foot and arrested them. They are being held in the Montgomery County Jail.