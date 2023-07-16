HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was allegedly hit in the face with an object in Harrison Township.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, dispatchers received a call to respond to an alleged stabbing on Sunday at 12:23 a.m. A 911 call was made from a local gas station, but the incident reportedly occurred around Koehler Avenue in Harrison Twp.

The 911 call obtained by 2 NEWS shows a man reportedly showed up to a Speedway location on Needmore Road. The man that went to the Speedway reported that he may have been hit with a knife, but was unsure.

Dispatch says the man was taken from the scene to Kettering Health Dayton with unknown injuries.

One person is in custody after the alleged stabbing.