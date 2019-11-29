Live Now
1 arrested after high speed chase through Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been arrested after leading Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on a high speed chase through Greene County Friday afternoon, according to OHSP – Xenia Post.

The chase started on OH-235 in Fairborn and ended on Jacoby Road near OH-68. Troopers used a spike strip to stop the car, which caught all four tires.

One person was arrested when the vehicle came to a stop. Speeds reached as high as 100 MPH during the chase. No injuries were reported.

