Mueller to take center stage at Russia probe hearings

1 arrested after high-speed chase on I-75

7-24 High Speed Chase

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was arrested and highway lanes were blocked following a high-speed chase Wednesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS troopers attempted to stop a driver on I-75 South when he refused to stop. Troopers gave chase and speeds reached as high as 100 mph.

Stop sticks were used to finally bring the chase to an end on I-75 near Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.

No one was injured in the incident. The highway was reopened shortly after the arrest was made.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.

