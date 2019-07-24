1 arrested after high-speed chase on I-75

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was arrested and highway lanes were blocked following a high-speed chase Wednesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS troopers attempted to stop a driver on I-75 South when he refused to stop. Troopers gave chase and speeds reached as high as 100 mph.

Stop sticks were used to finally bring the chase to an end on I-75 near Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.

No one was injured in the incident. The highway was reopened shortly after the arrest was made.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.