DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One adult and one child were hospitalized after an accident near the intersection of Liscum Drive and Thistle Drive Wednesday evening.
Authorities told 2 NEWS that it was a two vehicle accident involving a PT Cruiser and Chevy Malibu.
There has been no word on injuries at this time.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- 1 adult, 1 child hospitalized after accident on Liscum Dr. in Dayton
- State Board of Education reviews pandemic impact on standardized testing
- DPS parents divided on unexpected holiday break changes
- Mariah Carey’s new Christmas special: Where and when to see it
- Tiny owl found perched in Rockefeller Center Christmas tree