$1.7M awarded to public transit operations in Miami County

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – The Federal Transit Administration awarded a $1.7 million grant to Miami County to help fund critical public transit operations that keep the region moving through the pandemic.

“This new federal grant is great news for the residents of Miami County. Miami County Transit provides essential transportation services, and especially during this ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we need to make sure Ohioans are able to access transportation in order to still make their medical appointments, and to run other essential errands,” Senator Rob Portman said in a statement Tuesday.

The grant was made possible through the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act recently signed into law by President Trump.