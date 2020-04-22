Live Now
2 NEWS at 10 on Dayton’s CW is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 90 active closings. Click for more details.

$1.7M awarded to public transit operations in Miami County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – The Federal Transit Administration awarded a $1.7 million grant to Miami County to help fund critical public transit operations that keep the region moving through the pandemic.

“This new federal grant is great news for the residents of Miami County. Miami County Transit provides essential transportation services, and especially during this ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we need to make sure Ohioans are able to access transportation in order to still make their medical appointments, and to run other essential errands,” Senator Rob Portman said in a statement Tuesday.

The grant was made possible through the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act recently signed into law by President Trump.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS