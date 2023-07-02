DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The rain that moved through the Miami Valley overnight is causing some residents to be in the dark.

The AES Ohio Outage Map shows 794 people are without electricity at 11:20 a.m.

2 NEWS spoke with AES Ohio Corporate Communications Director Mary Ann Kabel. Kabel says the outages are due to weather and crews are continuing to work to restore power to all affected customers.

AES Ohio crews will be working throughout the day to restore power to people currently without power and customers that could lose it as a result of the next line of storms that enters the Miami Valley.

Our Storm Team 2 meteorologists have been tracking the potential for pop-up showers and storms for Sunday afternoon and evening.