SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Nearly 1,200 jobs will be created through a new electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility in Sidney.

SEMCORP Advanced Materials Group announced it will open a manufacturing facility in Sidney that will create nearly 1,200 jobs with $73 million in annual payroll and $916 million in capital investment.

The site of the facility was considered back in March 2022 when it was approved for tax credit assistance from the Ohio Tax Authority. On May 5, SEMCORP finalized the establishment of the facility with an announcement.

“The Sidney facility is one of the biggest investments in our company’s history because we know the United States is strongly committed to building the supply chains for EVs and energy storage here at home,” said Paul Lee, SEMCORP’s Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO. “Our Sidney site will be America’s largest manufacturer of separator film for EV batteries. We look forward to working hand-in-hand with state and local leaders to make the large-scale domestic production of this component a reality.”

The facility will manufacture a separator film, a key component in batteries for electric vehicles, according to SEMCORP. SEMCORP said that no batteries will be made at the facility, and there will be no lithium used in the manufacturing process for the separator film. There will also be no lithium mining at the site as there are no lithium deposits in or near Ohio.

The facility will be located at the Sidney Ohio Industrial Park at Millcreek and Kuther Road. SEMCORP said the 850,000 square-foot facility represents the largest foreign direct investment in Ohio.

“SEMCORP chose the Sidney location because of the state’s impressive commitment to vocational education, preparedness for a large-scale project like ours, the strong work ethic in the region, and proximity to key customers,” said James Shih, SEMCORP’s Group Vice President of Global Projects. “We’re thrilled to call Sidney home, and we’re going to do all that we can to earn the trust of the local community.”