DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Federal funding of $1.25 million has been passed to renovate and expand the Cassano Health Center in Dayton.

According to Kettering Health, the Grandview Foundation has secured $1.25 million in federal funding as part of the 2022 Labor/Health and Human Service budget bill. The funding will go towards the renovation and expansion of the Cassano Health Center.

Kettering Health said the funding will support the $4 million project to do the following:

Add seven exam rooms, increasing patient care capacity by 25%

Offer additional in-office procedures and specialists

Provide behavioral health specialists and telehealth to integrate mental health services in the primary care setting

Upgrade imaging equipment

Expand educational, wellness and support programs for the community

Renovate the facility

“We are grateful to Congressman Turner for his efforts in Washington to advocate for the Dayton region, and specifically to invest in the future of the Cassano Health Center so we are able to continue providing high-quality care to those in need – now and into the future,” said Richard Manchur, president of Kettering Health Dayton. “The renovation and expansion are essential as we continue guiding patients to their best health.”