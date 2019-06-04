'People and Paws' distributes food to pet owners

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – People and Paws of Greater Dayton opened their doors to distribute dog and cat food Tuesday afternoon.

Owners say they want to make sure everyone's animals are taken care of during this difficult time.

"We're very proud because, as I said before, I don't want anyone to lose their pet because they can't feed their pet. If you're financially fragile, we're here to help you in any way," said Joyce Ahamad.

The business says if you still want to donate, they are always in need of Ziplock bags and cat food.

