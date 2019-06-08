Local News

'Meet the Press' will not air June 9 due to tennis

By:

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 08:54 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 08:54 PM EDT

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Because of the 2019 Roland Garros Men's Final, Meet the Press will not air on Sunday, June 9.

The tournament is set to begin at 9 am.

