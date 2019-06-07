BROOKVILLESTRONG t-shirts helping residents rebuild

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) - Many in the Greater Dayton area are finding creative ways to help victims of the Memorial Day tornadoes.

Tina Coffman is using her Etsy shop and t-shirt making skills to raise money for some tornado victims. She joined forces with staff members at the Bear Naked Tanning Salon in Brookville to style and market the shirts. They come in blue or black with #BROOKVILLESTRONG splashed across the front. The shirts cost $20 each and have been flying off of the shelves at the salon and on Coffman's Etsy page.

Coffman says when she reached out staff running the Etsy website, the took away the 5 percent fee that is often charged to vendors who use the site to sell their wares. This allowed the group to raise about $3,000.

Thursday, a $1,500 check was presented to two Brookville women who lost a lot of their things in the storm.

"I lost my home, lost my car had some bumps and bruises but I'll live. I'm alive. My house is gone but I'm alive," said Sue Taulbee who received one of the checks.

Taulbee says she will use the money to help her buy a new car and furniture once her home is rebuilt.

Betty Peterson, another check recipient was sleep in her bed the night the tornadoes hit, and had a very close call.

"I was knocked out of the bed and everything started flying. Next thing I knew I looked up and there was the sky so then I knew what happened,” shared Peterson.

Peterson says she recently lost her husband to cancer, and is a two-time cancer survivor herself. After losing her home and car, she says she will use the money to purchase a new car.

"Lewisburg and Brookville are known rivals and when we wanted to show that we don't care about that. When a natural disaster happens, lets bring the communities together and let's be Brookville strong,” said Coffman.

The t-shirts have been very popular. Coffman estimates they've sold 300, and they have plenty more orders rolling in.

"It's cool to see people walking around with the shirts because...it united a community and I saw so many people that I've never seen in my life wearing these shirts," she shared.

Coffman says they will continue selling the shirts as long as there is a demand, and they have plans to present more checks soon.

