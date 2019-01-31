$183.5M budget approved by Board of Clark County Commissioners

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Board of Clark County Commissioners approved a $183.5 million budget for 2019 at its meeting on Wednesday.

The budget also includes a $46.9 million general fund and about $136.6 million in other funds such as utilities, pass-through dollars for the Clark County Department of Job and Family Services, and capital improvement dollars.

“We were able to approve a balanced budget to support strategic priorities for our county,” said Board President Melanie Flax Wilt. “As always, we had to make some tough decisions, but we make them with the best interest of our citizens and the future in mind. We especially want to thank our county Clerk, Melissa Tuttle, for committing to return more than $1 million to the general fund to help ease the loss of revenue associated with cuts from Ohio’s Local Government Fund and Medicaid tax. And, we are grateful for our partners and employees for their willingness to be innovative and creative when funds are scarce.”

The county’s budget was reduced by about $3 million annually due to the federal government ending the state’s collection of sale taxes on services from Medicaid managed-care organizations in June of 2017.

$1 million was used from transitional revenue funds provided by the state government to cover those sales tax losses to balance the budget. $1 million in excess revenue was also given back to the general fund by the Clark County Clerk of Common Pleas, Melissa Tuttle.

