DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local woman has received an award after surviving a motorcycle crash last year.

Motorcycle Ohio, a division of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, has presented Kelley McCain of Dayton a “Saved by the Helmet” award.

The award is given throughout the year to those who survive serious crashes while wearing a helmet.

McCain was involved in a serious crash on April 20, 2021. She credits the use of her helmet with saving her life, according to a release.

Motorcycle Ohio hopes that acknowledging riders who wear protective gear will help to promote and increase awareness of the life-saving value of motorcycle helmets.