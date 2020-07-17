Local man recovering from COVID-19 after convalescent plasma treatment

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As the number of coronavirus cases grows, there’s a desperate need for convalescent plasma. Convalescent plasma transfusions transfer antibodies from COVID-19 survivors to treat infected patients. While it’s not a proven cure just yet some believe it’s a life-saving treatment.

On June 20, Justin Morgan began to feel ill. As an essential health care worker, he knew he was at risk of COVID-19 infection. But at 38 and in good health, he did not expect his illness to be severe.

“When he stopped eating I started getting really nervous,” said Anita Morgan, Justin’s wife.

Later that night, he tested positive for COVID-19. On June 30, he was admitted to Miami Valley Hospital.

“I received a call from the hospital, ‘Your husband is not doing well. We are going to put him in a medically-induced coma and put him on a ventilator,'” Anita said.

As Justin’s health declined, Anita approved an experimental convalescent plasma treatment.

“He was deteriorating as he was waiting in the ER. They had turned up the oxygen three separate times. So things were going downhill very very quickly,” she said.

Shortly after the transfusion, she says things turned around. Justin and Anita have reason to believe it was the plasma that saved his life.

“One family that we personally know from our church that had gone in and they were not eligible to be part of the study, unfortunately, they are still in the hospital right now,” said Justin.

The Community Blood Center COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma (CCP) program is now open to donors who have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies by a blood test. They must be symptom-free for 28 days. Donors can learn more about the requirements and register to donate at www.GivingBlood.org or call (937) 461-3220.