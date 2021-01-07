Dayton leaders, political experts react to breach of U.S. Capitol

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Lawmakers across the Miami Valley are speaking out after rioters supporting President Donald Trump breached the U.S. Capitol.

“This was probably one of the most sad days we’ve had in the history of the united states and we can do better than this,” said Tony Hall, a former congressman in Dayton.

Supporters of the president stormed the Capitol as congressional republicans objected electoral college votes in Arizona. To those contesting certification of the electoral college votes, Hall said, “Get on your knees, humble yourself, and forgive.”

Political expert, Marc Clauson, said the president’s tweets likely provoked the violence, however, they were not illegal.

“The rhetoric was heated. There is no question that it could draw those people to do that, but legally speaking, I don’t think there’s a possibility of charges,” Clauson said. “I do think there is more and more polarization going on and the dissatisfaction will tend to express itself maybe not in this type of violence, but it will be very heated and people probably will challenge things more than before they won’t just let it go,” he said.

“We can do better than this and we will do better than this,” Hall said.