Local leaders call for “Hope for a Change” in West Dayton

"We have to do more for our community"

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– From being homeless to becoming a CEO, one man turned around his life to then give back to the community that saved him.

Iit was a hard road being homeless and going through drug counseling, alcohol rehab,” said CEO & Founder What’s Going on in Dayton Ohio.

Daryl started holding community events six years ago to make sure no-one goes down the path he did.

“Actually to give back to the community and to be able to bless the community,” said Dalton. “It’s not just me, it’s a lot of sponsors and a lot of help from the community to make sure this event happens each and every year.”

In one event, hundreds of Dayton residents flooded McIntosh Park Saturday afternoon for the 6th Annual Homeless Community Back to School Giveaway Stop the Violence Block Party to put West Dayton back on the map.

“We’re out here so everyone can see we’re changing the narrative of West Dayton,” said Executive Director Dayton Young Black Professionals Daj’za Demmings. “This is West Dayton, love, support, unity and giving back that’s us. We’re strong so let’s change the narrative.”

300 backpacks filled with school supplies and full dinner meals were given out for free and local leaders are calling for the community to step up, it’s time to take care of West Dayton.

“As a community, we have a responsibility to take care of everybody that’s inside the community,” said President Street Soldiers Marlon Shackelford. “Scripture says to whom much is given, much is required and people who lack vision is a problem. If you have a vision of being a healthy community, being a village of hope, you have to help, you have to give back and be a servant.”

The one thing local leaders said they are hoping for is for change in West Dayton.

“We’re hope pushers and all we’re doing is pushing hope and when you push hope, you dont push hope for one day, you push hope 24-7,” said Shackelford.