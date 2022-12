RiverScape MetroPark in the winter. (Five Rivers Metro Parks)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The MetroParks ice rink at RiverScape MetroPark in Dayton is closed due to unfavorable winter weather conditions.

According to the release, the ice rink was the only MetroParks location that was supposed to be open for Christmas Day. RiverScape MetroPark was supposed to be holding Christmas Day Skate.

All other MetroParks locations were originally closed for the Christmas holiday.

