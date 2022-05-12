XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Getting a pilot’s license takes dozens of hours of training. So when he heard the news of a passenger landing the plane for a pilot with a medical emergency, David Gracia-Rodriguez was pleasantly surprised.

“You spend quite a bit of time teaching the technique on how to land an airplane. Taking off is really easy, now landing is a little more complicated,” Gracia-Rodriguez explained.

Gracia-Rodriguez is the Assistant Chief Flight Instructor for MacAir Aeroclub and Sinclair College. He has more than 30 years of experience, and he was still in awe of the passenger’s ability to safely land the plane and of the air traffic controller’s ability to guide him.

“Our ability to coach people and train by providing a way of doing things verbally, it’s our goal without interfering without actually flying the airplane,” Gracia-Rodriguez said.

He took 2 News Reporter Riley Phillips through a simulation flight to demonstrate just how difficult it is to land a plane without any training. After a failed attempt, Phillips was able to land the plane, but it was not an easy task.