DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — William Earnest, 43, of Dayton, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 138 months in prison for dealing fentanyl.



According to court documents, in August 2020, Earnest possessed with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl.

Earnest was seen on multiple occasions coming and going from an apartment on Hepburn Ave. in Dayton where narcotics were stored and distributed.



On Aug. 26, 2020, law enforcement officials seized more than 600 grams of fentanyl from Earnest while executing a search warrant at the apartment. He was charged in August 2020 and pleaded guilty in October 2021.