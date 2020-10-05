Local experts say Trump’s illness while campaigning is first in America’s history

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– In the early 1920’s, 28th President Woodrow Wilson suffered a stroke and kept his health a secret, so well kept that even now it is unclear how sick he actually was when he died. Fast forward to the current election with President Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, many experts are questioning the grey area America may fall into if his health worsened to consider him incapable of serving in his role.

“It would be a double-whammy kind of thing if it ever happened,” said Cedarville University Professor of History & Law Marc Clauson. “If the president died, incapacitated and was campaigning at the same time, so it’s never happened.”

The first time in America’s history, a president who is running for re-election is diagnosed with a potentially deadly disease. Many experts are speculating what the future could hold if things worsen.

“It’s not as much of an issue with the 25th amendment for deciding who the president is going to be but it is an issue in relation to campaigning,” said Clauson. “We don’t know what would really happen, we’re guessing”

The 25th amendment allows for a temporary transfer of power when a president is incapacitated, but it’s never been used during a campaign. The president and his surrogates will continue to campaign as best they can, but there’s no precedent for how voters will react

“I think there’s genuine sympathy from people, but then on the other side there’s also people who would say this is kind of your karma for not wearing a mask, not being careful, you deserve what you get,” said Clauson.

More than 100 years ago President Woodrow Wilson suffered a stroke that was kept from the American public. President Trump announced his positive covid results early Friday morning and some experts believe some voters will appreciate the president’s health updates.

“I was glad to see him be honest, I think the American people, since he is president, deserve to know this and be up to date on it and be given the truth,” said Clauson. “Wilson was a little disingenuous there but I don’t know if he chose that or his advisors chose for him.”

Right now the White House is reporting that President Trump may leave Walter Reed Medical Center tomorrow but no definite answer given yet.