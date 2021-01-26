Dayton defense contractor Materials Resources LLC expands, unveils new technology in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A small business defense contractor is expanding and creating new jobs in Greene County. On Tuesday, Congressman Mike Turner joined Materials Resources LLC as it unveiled a new state of the art technology.

“It’s like seeing your baby get born,” said Dr. Ayman Salem, the CEO of MRL. “It is better than the state of the art. The state of the art is very expensive and it does its own job. This machine is based on a patent that we have here. It was a project by the air force then followed by the navy. And now this machine is working on samples as small as a quarter and as big as a wing of an airplane.”

The machine is designed to inspect aerospace titanium components at record speed.

“This is the first of a kind microscope that can see atoms and that can give us the crystal clear graphic orientation of the material. This is important for the 3D metallic printed parts to know how long thy will last how strong they will be. This microscope works at 200,000 pixels per second and captures a resolution of half a micron. Your hair is about 100 micron,” Salem said.

Congressman Turner said, “Today I joined Materials Resources, LLC (MRL) to commemorate the release of new imaging capabilities that will both advance aerospace technology and support our local economy. In a time when small businesses have been hard hit by the pandemic, I’m grateful that coronavirus relief legislation that I supported allowed MRL to retain their workforce, and in doing so, helped secure their expansion and new jobs in our community,” said Turner. “In Congress, I’ll continue working to support all of our community’s small businesses and defense contractors.”

The company survived the pandemic thanks to cares act funding it received last summer. It has also expanded making room for 22 new employees in 2020 and it will create at least 10 new jobs in 2021.