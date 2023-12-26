DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Did you miss the newest films that released on Christmas day?

Many local movie theaters are offering discounted tickets the day after Christmas. Tuesday is traditionally a discounted movie ticket day, allowing you to watch movies for cheap on Dec. 26.

Tickets are just $6.50 at The Neon, located at 130 E. Fifth St. in Dayton.

At Cinemark locations across the Miami Valley, including Huber Heights, Dayton South and the Greene, will also have tickets discounted to $6.50.

Cinépolis at Austin Landing, located at 10251 Penny Lane, Miamisburg, offers half-price tickets all day, along with Happy Hour until 11 p.m.

These Tuesday deals run weekly, but with many movies releasing on Christmas this week, theaters are sure to see increased attendance.