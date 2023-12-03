DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A four-year-old child was sent to the hospital with injuries from a dog bite.

According to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 1900 block of Palisades Drive in Harrison Township on reports of a dog bite. The call came in at 4:19 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Upon arrival, deputies found a four-year-old child with serious lacerations to their face as a result of a dog bite. The injuries required immediate advanced care and the child was transported to a local hospital by medics.

Preliminary investigation revealed the child was attacked by a mixed-breed male Pitbull while playing outside of his family’s apartment. The attack occurred near the intersection of Palisades Drive and Northcutt Place.

At the time of the incident, the dog was reportedly “running at large in violation of state law.”

The dog and its owner were located a short time later.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center.