DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Subaru of Dayton, Kia of Beavercreek and Kia of Dayton have partnered for a $50,000 grant for nonprofits, known as the Martin Automotive Engagement grant.

Nonprofits in Dayton, Louisville and Nashville promoting charitable, entrepreneurial and social justice initiatives are able to apply.

Grant requests can range from $5,000 to $25,000 per organization. Only applications of organizations that directly benefit residents of Dayton, OH, Louisville, KY and Nashville, TN will be considered.

The grant application process will end on June 30, with award winners being notified in August and an award ceremony to follow.

Interested nonprofit organizations can apply here.