Local businesses begin reopening

Manufacturing, distribution, and construction companies in Ohio are reopening, along with general business offices. Other businesses like retail stores will begin opening next week.

Until then, retail businesses like Flowerama are working to serve the Miami Valley under new restrictions. Amy Slade is the owner of Flowerama in Kettering. Her business took a toll early on due to the social-distancing rules.

“We probably will not be able to bring our entire staff back unfortunately,” Slade said. “We, of course, seen a significant drop in sales as soon as all of the social distancing and everything was put into place. Unfortunately sales weren’t enough for us to sustain being open so when the health department did the order to close retail businesses we did close our doors at that time.”

On Monday, her flower shop opened for the first time in six weeks after the state-wide stay-at-home order was mandated. The reopening offers products for curbside pickup and delivery only to accommodate Mother’s Day gift shoppers.

“Mother’s day is a huge part of our yearly business that helps keep us going through the summer so being able to open right before mother’s day has certainly had its challenges. We’ve had some supply chain issues in our businesses as well as everybody else’s that has postponed being able to open any sooner than today,” Slade said.