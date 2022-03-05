DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Shane Anderson is the owner of Ghostlight Coffee in Dayton, but his shop does not just sell coffee.

“We actually started selling some of the zero-proof products a little over year ago as just a side item in the coffee shops. I saw the growth of what was going on and I know it was important to people to have other beverage options,” Anderson explained.

Anderson opened Bottleshop by Ghostlight in December 2021. It offers more than 40 non-alcoholic wine and spirits, which is something he felt was missing in the Dayton area.

“We felt that it was important to provide an option that was inclusive to everybody’s lifestyle and so many people are starting to make that choice or at least reduce the amount of alcohol they are consuming,” Anderson said.

According to the International Wines and Spirits Record, the no/low alcohol spirits industry grew nearly $3 billion from 2018 to 2021. The IWSR also forecasts the industry will grow 28 percent by 2025 in the U.S. alone.

The growth of this industry reflects the changes many Americans are making.

“People like fitting in and often times when you’re in places that serve alcohol and you’re the one not drinking, you just kind of feel like the outcast and often times you have friends that question why you’re not drinking,” Anita Kitchen, the Executive Director of FOA Families of Addicts, explained.

The IWSR reported 37 percent of people who buy these non-alcoholic drinks want to avoid the effects of alcohol. Kitchen also supports these products as ways to help people battle alcohol addiction.

“Having options to be with other adults in a situation where they’re not going to feel tempted is a lot healthier for their recovery,” Kitchen said.

With the success of the bottle shop so far, Anderson hopes to continues providing an alternative product for those looking to lead a sober lifestyle.

“It’s becoming pretty fun to explore this world and it’s also nice to make these products available to Dayton without having to go to the internet to purchase them,” Kitchen said.

The Bottleshop is located at the Wayne Ave. Ghostlight location. It is open Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, contact FOA Families of Addicts for help.