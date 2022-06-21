DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As we enter hot summer months, drivers should be aware of more bicyclists sharing the roadways. Local bike shops said they are encouraging their patrons to be extra cautious, especially if you’re biking past dark.

“We are seeing more people on bikes with gas prices going crazy and people are figuring out that we can commute on a bicycle,” said Mike Bisig, owner of Mike’s Bike Park.

Miami Valley roadways are becoming more crowded as Ohioans dust off their bikes with gas prices rising. However, crowded roadways could lead to dangerous collisions between vehicles and bikes.

“You need to treat a bike like a vehicle, when you go out, wear the proper attire, helmet, bright clothing but on top of that, be aware and drive defensively,” said Bisig.

In 2017, Ohio’s Three Foot Buffer Law went into effect. The law requires motorists passing bicyclists to leave three feet of room. Previously, Ohio law simply required a safe passing distance. However, owner of Miamisburg’s Whitman’s Bike Shop Sandy Talley said three feet is still too close for comfort.

“It’s always safer to ride on our bikeways, we have many bikeways in the area and with all the distractions from motorists, we recommend to stay on the bike paths,” said Talley. “I really discourage people riding on regular roadways, with the gas prices and everything a lot more people are commuting so even more of a reason to be safe.”

This summer could be the first time many new drivers encounter sharing roadways with bicyclists, so Mike’s Bike Park is asking both the driver and cyclist to exercise patience.

“Don’t honk at them, maybe it’s their first time biking on the street so give them some leeway,” said Bisig. “Likewise for a bike, give some cars some leeway too if they’re too close to you, maybe the driver wasn’t aware you were there.”

Keep in mind, under Ohio law a big exception for cyclists is if the road is too narrow, they are permitted to ride side by side in the same lane as vehicles until they can safely return to the right side of the road.