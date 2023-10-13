DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man has been indicted on over 50 counts in relation to interactions with a minor in Nevada.

Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr. announced the indictment of Christopher Six, 34, Dayton, in relation to his interactions with an underage female from Nevada.

According to a release, Dayton Police were alerted by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of the defendant’s Snapchat account and images of child sexual assault.

After searching extensively through the defendant’s online accounts, it was determined that he had maintained contact with an underage female in Nevada, including sending and receiving nude images. Additionally, the defendant had messages discussing various fantasies with the minor.

The defendant’s Snapchat account was shut down by the company due to the child pornographic material within the account.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted the defendant on the following counts:

30 counts of Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor

32 counts of Pandering Sexually Oriented Material Involving a Minor

10 counts of Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles – Obscene

2 counts of Inportuning

“This defendant groomed the child and continually victimized her. Sexual predators who do these types of things need to be locked up in prison where they cannot victimize any other children,” Prosecutor Heck said in the release.

A warrant has been issued for the defendant. His arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 26 at 8:30 a.m.