LIVE TRACK: Cat. 5 Dorian pounds Bahamas, crawling toward Florida

by: WFLA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Tropical Weather

Vero Beach police officers Chayse Hatfield, center, and James Doty talk to resident Todd Dufresne, left, as they notify residents of a trailer park community of a mandatory evacuation, in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, in Vero Beach, Fla., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Some coastal areas are under a mandatory evacuation since the path of the storm is still uncertain. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

TAMPA (WFLA) — Category 5 Hurricane Dorian is crawling towards Florida at just 1 mph, continuing to deliver catastrophic damage to the Bahamas.

As of 8 a.m. Monday, the eye of the storm is moving over Grand Bahama Island, which will be battered by catastrophic winds and storm surge throughout the day, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Dorian is approaching Florida’s east coast at just 1 mph with maximum sustained winds of 165 mph, the NHC said. Life-threatening storm surges and dangerous hurricane-force winds are expected along Florida’s east coast through mid-week.

The hurricane made landfall on Elbow Cay as a Category 5 storm on Sunday, and was one of the most intense hurricanes ever recorded in the Atlantic Basin.

The eye of the storm made a second landfall at 2 p.m. on Great Abaco Island near Marsh Harbour with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph.

Since then, Dorian has been moving at a crawl, and has continued to deliver devastating blows on the Bahamas.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN PLACE:

HURRICANE WARNING:

  • Northwestern Bahamas excluding Andros Island
  • Jupiter Inlet to the Volusia/Brevard County Line

HURRICANE WATCH:

  • Andros Island
  • North of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet
  • Volusia/Brevard County Line to the mouth of St. Mary’s River

TROPICAL STORM WARNING:

  • North of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet

TROPICAL STORM WATCH:

  • North of Golden Beach to Deerfield Beach
  • Lake Okeechobee

STORM SURGE WARNING:

  • Lantana to the Volusia/Brevard County Line

STORM SURGE WATCH:

  • North of Deerfield Beach to Lantana
  • Volusia/Brevard County Line to the mouth of St. Mary’s River
