DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Live Nation Entertainment has announced a holiday deal where 2 concert tickets can be purchased for the price of 1.

The two-for-one special runs until December 6 for select shows while ticket supplies last.

Exclusive merchandise, VIP Packages and gift cards can also be purchased for discounted prices as part of the offer, according to the company.

Tours included in the promotion include The Beach Boys, YUNGBLUD, Lady A, Elle King and more.

A full list of participating shows and venues can be found here.