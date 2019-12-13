Live coverage & analysis: House panel approves 2 Trump impeachment charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Judiciary Committee has approved two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The charges now go to the full House for an expected vote next week.

The abuse of power charge stems from Trump’s July phone call with the Ukraine president pressuring him to announce an investigation of Democrats as he was withholding US aid. The obstruction charge involves Trump’s blocking of House efforts to investigate his actions. Trump has denied wrongdoing.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The House Judiciary Committee is expected to finally vote on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Friday.

A vote was widely expected to happen Thursday but in a shocking turn of events, Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) sent the committee to recess at 11:15 p.m. ET after 13 hours of deliberations. Republican members of the committee were visibly angry with the decision, calling it “unbelievable.”

Throughout the 13-hour session on Thursday, the committee voted on six amendments to the articles of impeachment against President Trump. Five were proposed by GOP members and were voted down by Democrats. The sixth was introduced by Rep. Nadler and was passed.

Rep. Nadler called for the committee to reconvene Friday at 10 a.m. ET. J.B. Biunno and Evan Donovan will bring you live coverage starting at 9:45 a.m. ET.

