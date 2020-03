COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The promoters of the Arnold Sports Festival will hold a press conference late Wendesday afternoon to discuss continuation of sporting events at the event.

The news conference is planned for 4:45 p.m. and will be streamed here on nbc4i.com.

Government and health officials announced Tuesday that this year’s event will go on as scheduled, but due to concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, spectators are barred from the event and the trade show is canceled.