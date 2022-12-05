Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fallen Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton was honored during a special basketball game at her alma mater Friday.

Richmond Police shared photos showing the gesture by the Northeastern High School’s girls’ basketball team, whom Officer Burton used to play for.

(Photos courtesy of Richmond Police Department)





The players presented a shadow box with Officer Burton’s previously worn #22 jersey with the shared intention of ‘living a life worth her sacrifice’.

Officer Burton was shot in the line of duty in Aug. 2022 while conducting a traffic stop. After more than a month spent fighting for her life, she passed away Sept. 18 surrounded by loved ones.

(Photo/Indiana State Police)

Since her passing, the community has continued to uphold her legacy. The memory of Officer Burton was forever etched into Richmond’s history when her name was added to the Richmond Fire and Police Memorial last month.