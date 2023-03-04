HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A business destroyed during the 2019 Memorial Day Tornadoes is almost ready to reopen.

A social media post from Harrison Township, Montgomery County says the new location of Little Caesars Pizza will be opening to the public soon. Little Caesars has chosen to open in the Dixie Square Shopping Center. The pizza chain location will be located at 5250B North Dixie Drive in Harrison Township.

Monday May 27, 2019 was Memorial Day and multiple tornadoes wreaked havoc on the Miami Valley in the evening hours. The tornado tore through parts of the Dayton area, including Brookville, Harrison Township, Old North Dayton, Riverside and Trotwood.

The former location of the pizza restaurant was located inside of the North Plaza Shopping Center on North Dixie Drive. The shopping center was completely destroyed during the night of tornadic activity.

An exact date has not yet been announced for the upcoming pizza business.