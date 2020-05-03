Lines down the street as Bill’s Donuts reopens for carryout customers

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – On Sunday Bill’s Donuts reopened for carry-out service.

The popular Centerville spot had been closed for more than a month due to the coronavirus pandemic. Customers had to wait until 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon, but they waited in a line out the front door.

Masks will be required for the health and safety of everyone, and social distancing will be in place.

Customers Grace Johnson says, “I’m actually not from here, I’m from Colorado, but my sister lives here, and she’s on the frontlines, she’s a nurse. She said that she needs to have Bill’s Donuts when she gets off today, so I’m doing my due diligence and getting her the donuts.”

Bill’s Donuts plans to be open 24/7 for carryout service, and will reopen fully once the governor allows it.