Lights at Clifton Mill will turn off this week, how you can see them one last time

CLIFTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The lights of Clifton Mill will turn off this week, signaling the unofficial end of the holiday season. 

This week you can see the light displays for a few days before they end Wednesday. This Christmas holiday tradition has been going on for more than three decades, and the pandemic did not stop it this year. 

Admission is $10, and children 3 and under get in free. The gates are open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

