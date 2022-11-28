Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After 28 years of serving the Centerville community, Sweeney’s Seafood Bar and Grill will be closing its West Franklin Street restaurant location on December 3.

General manager and owner Lisa Long shared in a Facebook post that she has decided to retire and move to Denver to be with family. The other owners, Larry and Holley Thompson, are continuing their travels throughout the world and visiting with their family.

“I have been blessed with support and loyalty throughout the last 10 plus years,” Long said in the post. “The memories will be with me forever! I always wanted to own a restaurant which not only provided top notch food and service but was comfortable and guests considered it a home away from home…Sweeney’s Seafood Bar and Grill has been more my home than the place I go home to at night, so it was a very tough decision. But it is time to start my life’s next chapter.”

Sweeney’s will have regular hours through Saturday night, according to the post.

Long has requested that customers make reservations in advance if they know they will be stopping by during Sweeney’s final days.