Levy could determine future of Beavercreek parks

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Many Beavercreek residents said they plan to vote yes on Beavercreek parks.

Beavercreek resident Darreel Eelan knows how important these parks are because his son’s scout troop uses them on a regular basis.

“They have struggled with money in the past and it keeps the park open. It keeps the facilities funded,” Eelan said.

Township officials say the park is more than a home to an all abilities playground called Owens Place.

“It’s heavily used not only by the people coming to Owens Place. But we have a lot of people playing soccer and running cross country.” Beavercreek Township Park Treasurer Robert Darden said.

Tax payers with a home value of $100,000 would see a less than $2 increase in their annual taxes.

“I’m going to vote for that too. It’s a really small levy. We have a really nice park in our community and I think or parks need support,” Beavercreek resident Bob Wallace said.

If the levy fails, Township officials predict they would likely have to turn over ownership of the park in under 2 years.

Some want the park to stay in the hands of the Township.

“It’s a small amount for us to pay but it supports two parks that we support through scouting,” Eelan said.