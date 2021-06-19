Levitt Pavilion hosts Juneteenth celebration and concert

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Saturday Levitt Pavilion in Dayton held a concert to celebrate Juneteenth. It featured performances from musical group Tank and the Bangas, a drumming performance, and a commemoration with community leaders.

Organizers say they’re excited to celebrate Juneteenth with the community as an official holiday.

Madeline Hart is the Director of Outreach and Community Engagement for Levitt Pavilion. She says, “It’s always been important to celebrate but as a national holiday, the first this year, we’re so excited to be able to celebrate it here and especially in a space that is a community asset to Dayton. The community can come together for a free event and celebrate together.”

Stivers High School’s dance team also performed at Saturday’s event.