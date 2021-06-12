Levitt Pavilion holds first in-person concert since start of pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Live music returned to downtown Dayton Saturday night with Levitt Pavilion’s first in-person concert since the start of the pandemic.

Hundreds of people filled the lawn at Levitt Pavilion, many excited to finally get out and enjoy a concert after almost two years of waiting.

“This is great for the city and, you know, it’s good to be back to some type of normalcy as well, so it feels good to be here,” Sara Kight from Franklin said.

The first concert of the season was New Orleans trumpet player Shamarr Allen and the Underdogs.

“Coming back after 20 months of not having an in-person concert is just exhilarating,” Levitt Pavilion director of outreach and community engagement Madeline Hart said.

This is the fourth season for Levitt Pavilion, last summer they held a virtual season to fill the gap during the pandemic.

The Staff have been working since January to put this season with 41 free concerts together.

Having COVID-19 restrictions lift helped their plans fall into place.

“Once things started to calm down and numbers started to go down, it was better,” Hart said. “There were some interntional artists were harder to get, we couldn’t get, I don’t think we have any international artists this year.”

For the community, this is a big milestone, as many could come together for the first time since the pandemic began.

“We had been looking forward to coming out, they’re starting the concerts up again, and just seeing people mask-free it’s a wonderful day to be out, and then we brought our neighbors who hadn’t been,” Michelle Gaddis said.

“We love the Levitt and are super excited that the schedule is back up and running, so we want to support it any way we can,” Katie Brennaman from Dayton said.

The next concert at Levitt Pavilion is Friday, June 18 at 7 p.m.

For a full list of concerts, click here.