‘Level 3’ health emergency continues in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County remains at a red “level 3” on the state’s public health advisory map. While the county no longer meets the CDC’s threshold for “high incidence,” the health department said it meets four other high-risk indicators. It is one of two Ohio counties that saw an increase in the emergency department and outpatient visits during the latest reporting period.

Public health experts believe that because we don’t have a vaccine or a reliable treatment, the best way to get out of the red zone is to take the precautions that are outlined seriously.

“The mass gathering order is still in place. That means limiting gathering to 10 people or less,” said Dan Suffoletto. “They need to be careful to follow all of the precautions set forth including wearing a mask. Wearing masks for everyone involved is extremely important, and the best type of mask to use is a medical mask or a cloth mask,” he said.

Local doctors said we’ve stayed in the red zone because cases continue to rise, even though hospital admissions are declining.

“What has gone up is the community positives in other words people presenting to their family doctor who are testing positive are going to some of our drive-thru testing sites. The reason for this shift is that we’re seeing a younger population being infected and they don’t tend to be hospitalized as much. Because of that, the risk level has stayed red because we’re continuing to see community spread,” said Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein, patient safety

During the coronavirus briefing on Thursday, Governor DeWine said the increase in the emergency room and outpatient doctor visits are early warning signs that cases may continue to rise.

“Sometimes I don’t think people really understand how serious it can be. I know you might hear that a lot of people recover and it might be a pain in the butt and you have to stay away for 2 weeks to quarantine but trust me it can kill you,” said Anna Austin, who lives in Dayton.