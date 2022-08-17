Jacob Krinn, accused in the hazing death of Stone Foltz, walks toward the courtroom May 19, 2021. (NBC4 File Photo)

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WCMH) – Two former members of a fraternity at Bowling Green State University are being sentenced Wednesday for their involvement in the 2021 hazing death of Stone Foltz.

A Wood County jury convicted Troy Henricksen, 24, of Grove City, and Jacob Krinn, 21, of Delaware, on multiple charges each of hazing and failing to comply with underage alcohol laws. The jury also handed down a guilty verdict to Krinn for obstructing official business.

However, Henricksen, the former president of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, also avoided a guilty verdict on third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, and tampering with evidence. Krinn avoided both first-degree and third-degree involuntary manslaughter convictions.

Judge Joel M. Kuhlman gave Krinn the following sentences for all the guilty verdicts:

42 days of jail time

100 hours of community service

10 hours of speeches and discussions about hazing

If Krinn doesn’t comply with the requirements laid down by the court, Kuhlman said he could add another 138 days of jail time to Krinn’s sentence.

Later in the afternoon, Kuhlman also handed down Henricksen’s sentence:

42 days of jail time

28 days on house arrest

100 hours of community service

10 hours of speeches and discussions about hazing

Krinn and Henricksen are the last of eight men who faced criminal charges related to Foltz’s death. All of them pleaded not guilty originally, but five — not including Krinn or Henricksen — later changed their pleas to guilty on some of the charges.

In March 2021, Foltz was led to a basement for a “Big-Little” drinking ritual to initiate him into the fraternity, according to a Foltz family attorney. He was told to drink a full bottle of alcohol before he could leave. When he finished, frat members dropped him off that night at his apartment. His roommate found him unresponsive 30 minutes later and called 911.

Foltz was put on life support in an area hospital for four days so he could donate his organs. He died after being taken off, the attorney said.

After verdicts came down for each frat member, Foltz’s family filed a $50,000 lawsuit against Bowling Green State University.