WASHINGTON, DC (WDTN) — A bipartisan coalition of politicians from Ohio has introduced legislation in Congress that would permanently place the National VA History Center in Dayton.

Known as the Veterans Affairs Centennial and Heritage Act of 2024, the bill would allow the Dayton facility to collect and place all historical records and cultural resources of the Department of Veteran Affairs, such as art, pictures, and other artifacts.

According to a release, the group consists of Sens. Sherrod Brown and J.D. Vance and Reps. Mike Turner and Greg Landsman.

The bill seeks to “honor and promote the history of America’s service to veterans and permanently place the National VA History Center on the Dayton VA Medical Center campus.”