DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken has selected the greater Dayton area as one of two test markets for their new Spicy Bourbon Chicken Sandwich. The other location is Rock Hill, South Carolina.

This addition to the menu will only be available in the two test markets for a limited time.

The new offering utilizes the same fan-favorite sauce from Lee’s Spicy Bourbon Dippers to create a new twist on its popular chicken sandwich, according to a release.

The Spicy Bourbon Chicken Sandwich features a four-ounce, hand-battered chicken filet that’s been marinated in a special blend of seasonings and tossed in a spicy bourbon barbeque sauce, and served on a warm brioche bun.

“Lee’s innovative operators know how to take menu items that are favorites and deliver on the brand promise to serve options for our guests that are so good they become ‘famous,'” Lee’s CEO Ryan Weaver said.

“This sauce was born out of a local franchisee’s knowledge of flavor pairings that would well-serve Lee’s fans in the area and gain new ones. The new Spicy Bourbon Chicken Sandwich combines our best-in-class Chicken Sandwich with our tangy bourbon barbeque sauce. We think our Lee’s fans in Dayton and Rock Hill are going to love this new sandwich.”

Weaver says the kick of this sandwich makes it a perfect summer meal to pair with soft drinks or Lee’s house-made tea.

For locations in Dayton, visit leesfamousrecipe.com.