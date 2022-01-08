LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) — Troopers from the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash just outside of Lebanon on Saturday, January 8, 2021.

According to OSHP, the crash happened on SR 123 near Greentree Rd. Donald Asher, of Lebanon, was driving southbound on SR 123 when he drove off the road, hit a tree, and then a culvert. He was flown to Miami Valley Hospital where he died of his injuries.

OSHP believe alcohol and drugs were a factor in this crash.

Troopers were assisted by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Turtle Creek Fire and EMS.